Long-time Lincoln County Commissioner Joe Hewgley faces a challenge from first-time public office seeker Irving Hiatt for the board’s District 1 seat.
Hewgley has served as a commissioner for 35 years and said he is ready for another term.
“I always said that as long as my health is good and I enjoy doing this and I had something to offer, that I would continue doing this,” Hewgley said. “I still feel that way.”
Hewgley said there are things you just don’t get through on-the-job training in the first few months, and his institutional knowledge and experience are important.
“I’m still learning today, even though I’ve been here over 30 years,” Hewgley said. “I want to make sure there’s a smooth transition so that when I do leave, there will still be some people on there that have that institutional knowledge.”
He said with the five-member board now, there are three new members who have not completed a first term.
“I think it’s important that maybe somebody stick around at least for a term and there’s a smooth transition and some of the things I’ve been able to pick up over the years just through experience can be passed on,” Hewgley said.
Hewgley hopes to stay long enough to see a few important projects completed.
“I would like to see the jail expansion finished,” Hewgley said. “One thing is this South River Road project that is really dear to my heart. I’ve got a lot of skin in that game.”
He said the Sutherland bridge is important to him as well.
“I’ve been working on that for about 20 years,” Hewgley said.
Hewgley said the money has been set aside for the bridge, but he really wants to see that project get started because it’s important to the people who use the bridge to get their product to market.
“I enjoy what I’m doing,” Hewgley said. “I think that I probably have been lucky in the past to be able to work on some creative ways to maybe keep our mill levy down compared to some other counties and still get our job done.”
Hiatt also said the South River Road project is important, but more needs to be done.
“What they’re doing is not fixing the problem,” Hiatt said. “They’re just fixing the road. If we get any more high water, it will wash out the road that they’re building.”
Hiatt said what needs to happen is to clean out the island that’s there and build a dike on the north side of the South Platte River.
“Take some of the material that they get out of it and build it along the north side so it won’t flood into the city,” Hiatt said. “Then take the rest of it and go to the south with it and build the dike up the way it should be and then rock it.”
Hewgley said he agrees with Hiatt in that matter.
“You know what, he’s right, we need to do that,” Hewgley said. “But try getting it done.”
There is a lot more in play, Hewgley said, than just the county making the decision to fix the South Platte River channel. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are involved, and “it is not an easy process to get that done,” Hewgley said.
In a previous interview, Hiatt said another reason he decided to run was because of the way the commissioners handled the dismissal of former County Treasurer Lorie Koertner.
In that interview, Hiatt said “There’s no reason for what they did, as far as I’m concerned.”
Hiatt said all five County Board members voted wrongly to dismiss an elected official and that Hewgley made a “smart remark that he didn’t like (Koertner) in the first place.”
Hewgley said at the time he didn’t know what Hiatt was talking about.
“I like the idea they have a five-person board,” Hiatt said. “But I think Hewgley got what he wanted. The two that got appointed got appointed the way he wanted them.”
Hewgley said he had nothing to do with those appointments. By state statute, the county clerk, county treasurer and county attorney selected the new commissioners.
“I was not allowed to talk with any of them,” Hewgley said. “I sat in on the hearings but did not ask any questions or have any contact with them either there or behind closed doors.”
Hiatt said he believes there are some important things that he would like to get accomplished.
“My priority is to get industry into North Platte and do the job (of commissioner) right, that’s the way I look at it,” Hiatt said. “That’s about all I’ve got to say on it.”
He said the way the county roads are done needs to be changed.
“But I’m not going to let it out until after the election because I want to get along with the county employees too,” Hiatt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.