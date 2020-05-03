The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was expanded to a five-person board by voters in November 2018. Walter Johnson took the oath of office on Dec. 17, 2018, and now faces challenger Chris Bruns in the primary election on May 12.
Walter Johnson
Johnson represents District 4 and was appointed according to state statute by the Lincoln County clerk, county treasurer and county attorney. He said he has learned a lot in his short time on the board.
“I think basically I’ve kind of got my feet on the ground and got it figured out how it works somewhat,” Johnson said. “It’s been a learning curve, I’ll tell you that much. You find out how many mandates and things you have to do that you can’t have any say in.
“The state and federal government mandates all these things and passes them down to the county and say, you do them, but they don’t put any money with them.”
Johnson said there are a few projects going that he’d like to see completed and others the commissioners have talked about getting started.
“I’d like to see that Sutherland Bridge come to fruition,” Johnson said. “It’s been a long project and supposedly we have everything in order, the (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers has it right now and they should be completing their work on it and we should be able to get something going.”
He said he’s afraid the bridge is going to fail before they get it done and “then we’ll be in a pickle if we don’t get it done.”
“Then just the ongoing projects on the roads,” Johnson said. “We pushed to try to improve the county roads and with the granite, I’d like to see how that works out. I think it will be a marked improvement if we can afford it.”
Johnson said he thinks the five-person board has worked out great.
“I think before we had so many projects going that three couldn’t cover everything,” Johnson said. “They just didn’t have time to cover everything in the county. I just think there’s a lot of stuff that was probably getting pushed back on the burner because they just didn’t have the time to be involved in everything.”
One thing Johnson was amazed at was how many committees are involved with the county.
“All of us are on several committees, and that all takes time,” Johnson said.
Johnson believes the board has done a good job.
“We’ve had some challenges in the last year and a half that I really didn’t figure on, but that’s alright,” he said. “That’s what you get on there for because there will be ongoing challenges and you just have to meet them and solve them to the best of everybody’s ability.”
Johnson said he tries to look at and travel as many of the county roads as possible.
“I like to know what I’m talking about when somebody calls and says (something about) this road,” he said, “and I like to say I was there and I realize we’ve got a problem.”
Johnson has been married to his wife, Cindy, for more than 50 years. They have lived in Lincoln County all their life, “except for the few years I was in the service.” He served in the Army from 1965-67.
Chris Bruns
Bruns and his wife, Ashley, moved back to North Platte after some time away. He said he would like to see some improvements, especially on the business side.
“There’s a few thing that are pretty glaring, to us anyway,” Bruns said. “It didn’t seem like there was a whole lot of attention being paid to them, which led to me deciding to throw my name in the hat, so to speak, and give it a go.”
He said the main reason for getting into the race is finding ways for the county to grow its tax base.
“Growing all the towns in Lincoln County economically and really being aggressive about it because I’m really concerned about what’s going to happen with the railroad,” Bruns said. “I value the railroad, I’ve come from a long line of railroaders and that company has been tremendously good to my family.”
He said the county needs to continue to embrace the relationship with the Union Pacific.
“But the reality is technology is providing ways for companies to really become more efficient and effective,” he said. “The railroad is headed down a path where I see them implementing a one-person train crew and doing other things to create efficiencies, as any good company should, right, wrong or indifferent.”
What worries him is how those changes will affect the North Platte work force.
“We don’t have the high-paying, really good- quality jobs to provide as a backfill for the people I foresee being laid off here in the next five to 10 years,” Bruns said. “I have friends throughout the state who are involved at the county commissioner level and there are some counties that have really taken the lead from an economic development standpoint and created strategic visions for their cities and towns to get behind.”
Bruns mentioned Sarpy and Buffalo counties as examples.
“They’re seeing growth hand over fist, and there’s no reason why Lincoln County can’t do the same thing,” Bruns said. “We can be competitive as far as marketing ourselves, bringing in new industry and really growing our existing businesses.”
Finding ways to support existing businesses and helping them grow is a key element as well, he said.
“As a county, we need to do more from a spending aspect and to be more frugal there,” Bruns said. “Just like with business, break down some silos. We can find more ways to be efficient with our county government.”
Bruns suggested technology could be used more effectively to provide needed services and to control spending.
“Not that the county hasn’t done a great job thus far, they have, I don’t want that to be misunderstood,” he said. “All things considered, our county government has done a really good job in keeping down the property tax.”
The other aspect is infrastructure, Bruns said.
“There’s been great headway over the years as far as working to improve that, but there’s a lot of things that could be done differently and improved on,” he said. “Those are all the things that kind of go into the pot when you’re trying to bring more business in and I think I’m the candidate that can get that done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.