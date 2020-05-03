The three candidates running for Ward 2 on the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education have varying experiences that they hope will get them elected.
Angela Blaesi, Brooke Luenenborg and Pat Cullen have chosen to run for the seat that will be vacated by Mike Morrell.
Angela Blaesi
Blaesi said she is running because she found out that Morrell was not going to run again.
“Back when Hall School closed, I had gotten very involved with meetings and paying a little bit more attention on the board level than I ever had,” Blaesi said. “I realized that interacting with the board, you found out more about your schools and about what was going on in the North Platte system.”
One of the most important aspects, Blaesi said, is for community members to communicate with board members.
“I’ve talked to numerous board members who have told me that people just don’t reach out and talk,” Blaesi said. “They don’t call them, they have a problem, but they don’t go to them and talk to them.”
Blaesi said she loves to talk and wants folks to feel comfortable in reaching out to her.
“I want to be informed on how they feel about the different things that are happening and listen to them and be able to hear their side,” Blaesi said. “I’ve had a few people who have reached to me and said, ‘If you get elected, I want to talk to you about this, or this.’ It’s kind of interesting to hear their perspective.”
Blaesi said she was very much in favor of the safety initiative that failed to win voter approval.
“When it didn’t pass, I was surprised and I kind of just put it out there and said, ‘Why? Why didn’t this pass? Explain this to me,’” Blaesi said. “I had a few people call me and explain to me how these are our taxes, we don’t want the school telling us what they’re doing with them, we want to tell them if you can have it.”
Blaesi said she never looked at it from that point of view.
“I still think that they see our children as important, but maybe going about it a different way would have been the way to go,” Blaesi said. “I don’t know, but I really want to be involved in that conversation in the future.”
She has two daughters who are students at North Platte High School and a son who graduated from there.
Brooke Luenenborg
Luenenborg also has children in the school system and wants to be involved in the decision making process.
“I’m running because I care about the schools and the community,” Luenenborg said. “I’ve been involved in some other projects or teams when there were changes made in the school system. I think it’s interesting and think if you want to make a difference, then the best way to address that is to get involved.”
Luenenborg was a member of the Buffalo/Lincoln merger task force. She said she has mixed emotions about the decision.
“I still have some mixed feelings afterwards, same as I had before,” Luenenborg said. “I think it’s hard because emotionally, looking from the heart, I wanted Buffalo to stay there.”
She wanted two elementary schools on the north side.
“My kids went to Buffalo K through 5,” Luenenborg said. “I loved the teachers there, I loved the culture there, so I’m going to miss it on kind of an emotional level.”
But taking the emotions out of it has given her a different perspective.
“Looking at it where we are student-wise, numbers-wise, it’s a good move,” Luenenborg said. “There’s definitely a benefit to having a three-track school vs. one-track.”
She said she doesn’t have a specific agenda.
“I’d like to think I’m going to come into it open-minded, like I did on the task force,” Luenenborg said. “At first I wasn’t excited about the task force, but once I saw the plans, talked to the teachers and started putting things in place, I learned more and I could see how it was going to work.”
Luenenborg said she thinks being on the board would be similar.
“There’s probably going to be topics I agree with right away, and some maybe I don’t,” Luenenborg said. “Just being on the board and being educated on every side of any issue will help me make some decisions.”
She said she has reached out to people who work for the district and others.
“I’ve asked them what their issues are just so I could learn what I’d be facing once I’m on the board,” Luenenborg said. “I do feel like there’s been support and positive comments come my way. We don’t all agree, but that’s what makes the world go round.”
Pat Cullen
Cullen could not be reached for this story, but in an earlier story he outlined his reasons for running as well. He is a former school superintendent.
“I have a deep passion for public education, not only in Nebraska, but especially in North Platte, since I live here,” Cullen said. “I don’t think there is anything more important in a community than quality education programs for all our kids.”
Cullen was in public education for 44 years, with about 18 of those years as a superintendent. He was also a teacher for 16 years, a principal and an assistant principal.
“What I believe and what I value is a heavily student-centered environment,” Cullen said. “I value all our students receiving a quality education and an opportunity to move on in life.”
He has a doctorate in school administration from the University of Nebraska.
“I think it would be wrong for me to think there is something wrong with the school board,” Cullen said. “My interest in running for the school board is just to be involved in something bigger than myself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.