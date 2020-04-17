Emergency crews respond to wreck on West Walker Road Friday

North Platte firefighters work to rescue the occupant of a vehicle that went off West Walker Road and into a creek about 1:45 p.m. Friday. The location was about one mile west of South Buffalo Bill Avenue and west of Indian Meadows Golf Course.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte firefighters responded to a wreck on West Walker Road about one mile west of South Buffalo Bill Avenue, west of Indian Meadows Golf Course.

Crews responded to the site about 1:45 p.m. Friday. A vehicle traveled off of the roadway and into a creek on the north side of Walker Road.

