End of the season: Volunteers, city employees help make Cody Park shine for Christmas

Hundreds of volunteers and numerous city parks employees helped make the Christmas season bright once again at Cody Park.
The 17th annual Santa’s Workshop at Cody Park will be drawing to a close on Monday, but Public Service Director Layne Groseth said it was a good season.
“I think it’s wonderful, not just for North Platte, but the whole area,” Groseth said. “We get a lot of cars from out of county. It’s a tradition for many people.”
Groseth said Judy Holys, manager of Cody Park Rides and Concessions, and Hallie Malsbury, assistant manager, helped make it work.
“If it wasn’t for Judy and Hallie and the people we work with, none of this would be possible,” Groseth said. “A lot of work and a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff happens.”
The process began months in advance as Malsbury delivered letters to area businesses asking for donations. Donations pay for upkeep of the displays, replacing of lights, new displays, paint and repairs.
“This year we tried something different,” Malsbury said. “We did a communication letter in advance. I went to the businesses and gave them the letters and then got back in touch with them again.”
The history of Santa’s Workshop goes back many years. Some pieces of the Santa’s Workshop display could be seen for decades’ worth of Decembers at the former Leo’s Flowers greenhouse and flower shop that stood at 105 S. Bailey Ave. The city bought Leo’s displays in 1981 and showed them in Memorial Park until 2003, when they became the anchor of the current Cody Park displays.
At Cody Park, tiny houses are set up along North Pole Drive. Cars drive along to view the displays or walkers enjoy a stroll after stopping at the concession stand for hot chocolate or even an ice cream cone. The concession stand closed Christmas Eve, but the display will continue through Monday.
Holys said Malsbury spearheaded getting it all organized.
“The volunteers do a multitude of things,” Malsbury said. “If they have computer skills, they run the registers. Hot cocoa is the main thing. We sell a lot of hot chocolate.”
Volunteers also make hot cider and the marshmallow packs for roasting.
“Some volunteers run the rides for us as well,” Holys said. “Others provided security, and some counted cars so that we know exactly how many have gone through.”
The final total of cars going through the display was not available.
“I know when I (counted cars) on Christmas Eve, in one hour I was hitting 80 cars almost every time,” Malsbury said. “I did a three-hour shift, so that was almost 300 cars.”
Holys said the “Golden Goose” game is the attraction for the kiddos, as they receive special prizes.
“Every child gets a goodie bag with three items in it,” Malsbury said.
“For some children,” Holys said, “Cody Park and Santa’s Workshop is their Christmas, sincerely.”
Malsbury said they don’t worry about whether some children come through multiple nights and play the “Golden Goose” game.
“One year I had a single mother call me out of the concession stand very nicely and hug me,” Holys said. “The prices for treats and rides are very reasonable at Christmas and she had $5 left to spend. She was able to take her children on the rides, she was able to do the horse-drawn carriage, the hay rack ride and her children each got a cup of cocoa and a s’more. She was able to make a memory.”
Holys said she is grateful for the donations that help to replace lights that burn out every year.
Groseth said the cost of new displays, such as the Armed Forces and First Responders Tree this year, is paid for through donations.
“As we get new attractions, we fix them up, and the painting and all that stuff, it just takes a lot of money,” Groseth said. “That’s where the donations go to, keeping things so they’re not getting run down.”
He said the parks department puts in the time to get the tiny houses painted and fixed.
“All those moving parts in the animated ones,” Groseth said, “sooner or later they wear out and need replaced from time to time.
“That’s what happens between the volunteers and the donations and the community spirit really getting behind it keeps it looking nice.”
Judy said the workers start on the project in mid-October making sure everything is in working order.
“The Parks Department just does an outstanding job,” Holys said. “They repaint, touch up the characters. They just do an outstanding job.”
“Whether it’s the employees or the volunteers, they really take ownership of it, and it is something to be proud of,” Groseth said. “I hope that they are all proud of it. They do such a wonderful job of making such a neat memory.”
