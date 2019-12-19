‘False Hopes,’ starring Hershey native Katy Bodenhamer, to screen Dec. 27 in North Platte

Her life’s résumé has taken her from working on her family farm near Hershey to Los Angeles where she is crafting a career as an actress and writer.
Katy Bodenhamer is home for the holidays, and while here, she is hosting a screening of the film “False Hopes” in which she co-stars as Bev. The film is described as a “faith-infused romantic comedy” and Bodenhamer describes it as “if Jesus made a Hallmark movie.”
The screening will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at the North Platte Community Playhouse. Bodenhamer will be at the theater and will be available for a short Q-and-A after the screening. Admission is $5 at the door. The film is rated PG with a “very, very mild suggestive content and alcohol use,” she said.
Bodenhamer graduated from Hershey High School in 2003 and her journey has taken her all over the world. She has lived in Nebraska, Rhode Island, San Francisco, Dubai, Miami and now Los Angeles, developing her acting, writing, art and a little stand-up along the way. The Hershey native has acted in over 100 films, shows and ad campaigns since moving to Los Angeles.
“I guess I had too many tractor wrecks on the farm for farming to be my destination,” Bodenhamer said. “I love Nebraska, but I always felt kind of restless, like God was calling me, somewhere else.”
She went to college at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where she began to spread her creative wings.
“I studied graphic design and art. I always loved art,” Bodenhamer said. “Then I did some community theater and productions at college too.”
After a few moves, Bodenhamer said, she was drawn to Los Angeles on a whim. She connected with an agent and began garnering roles, working her way up the ladder.
“Now I have a commercial theatrical agent,” Bodenhamer said. “You just meet more and more casting directors and work your way into bigger and bigger projects.”
She said it is different every day.
“I love it,” Bodenhamer said. “It’s competitive, which I like. I get bored if it’s not competitive. You mostly compete with yourself; you want to be better and better and meet new people.”
Bodenhamer said the movie business is much more about networking than it is about talent.
“I was really a pretty shy kid,” Bodenhamer said. “I knew I had the talent in there, but had someone told me it’s 100% networking, I would have been, I’m not sure.”
She said she has gotten better at making the connections she needs to further her career.
“That’s been a fun journey,” Bodenhamer said. “The people are different than people here, but I like them.”
One of those people is David Dietrich, a pastor and first-time writer and director of the film. Also starring in the film is Victor Marx, who plays the father role.
“He actually has his own foundation that helps survivors of ISIS brutality,” Bodenhamer said. “He, along with members of his foundation, will actually go to Iraq, armed and fighting to rescue women and children from ISIS.”
As Bodenhamer builds her portfolio, she is gaining more and more opportunities to have her work appreciated.
“Paid jobs are the significant jobs,” Bodenhamer said with a laugh. “There are actors that will work for free just to get in something and get exposure.”
She has been in LA for 10 years and her film credits include “Switched at Birth,” “The Office” and “Adam & Miriam,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.
For more information on Bodenhamer, she can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/jadykaty or her website at katybodenhamer.com.
“False Hopes” is available for purchase at dvmfilm.com/false-hopes.
