Featured February artist at PAC works in glass

Beautiful pieces of artwork crafted from glass are on display at the Prairie Arts Center through the month of February.
Glass artist Corey Broman of Omaha has brought a number of his works to North Platte in a show titled “Elements in Glass.”
“I work with primarily furnace glass, which is molten glass that comes out of a furnace,” Broman said. “I use traditional glass-making techniques, glass blowing and glass sculpting.”
A lot of the heat elements of his process are done in his own studio, he said.
“I also use a technique called cold working, which is cutting and polishing and faceting textures in the material, after the hot process,” Broman said, “manipulating it and putting it together into larger sculptures.”
Broman uses the cold process to do configure his work in ways he wouldn’t be able to do in the hot process.
“I always wanted to do it since I was a little kid,” Broman said. “I saw it when I was 7 years old in Branson, Missouri, at the Silver Dollar City.”
He saw an older gentleman blowing glass and that memory resonated with him throughout his life.
“After high school I wanted to pursue some sort of art form,” Broman said.
Broman took some weekend classes from Ed Fennel at Crystal Forge in Omaha.
“I fell in love with it and then went off to Hastings College to really pursue the medium,” Broman said. “I studied under Tom Kreager and learned a lot of techniques, mainly Venetian-style glass-making techniques, which goes back centuries.”
He opened his own studio in 2003.
“I’ve been saying my ideas are more snapshots of imagery,” Broman said, “things I see in a natural setting, such as landscapes. I really like the landscape of Nebraska, the rolling plains, the hills.”
Broman said he can see the landscapes and how they relate to the material he works with and he travels a lot looking for ideas.
The show is open at the PAC from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
