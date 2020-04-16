February sales tax figures up for North Platte, but future numbers will tell COVID-19 tale

Given the wet economic blanket draped across America by the COVID-19 outbreak, the latest local sales tax and lodging tax figures reflect a recent yet seemingly distant time.
North Platte sales tax and Lincoln County lodging tax figures grew by double-digit percentages in February, the last full month before statewide “directed health measures” curtailed public gatherings and economic activity to slow spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Nebraska Department of Revenue announced its February local tax remittances Wednesday, the same day it announced rosier-than-expected total state tax collections for March.
The department also collects local sales and lodging taxes for the cities and counties that charge them. It sends them to those local governments midway through the following month after reconciling them and deducting a 3% collection fee.
North Platte received a net $635,528 in local February sales taxes, 12.2% above the February 2019 total, according to the Revenue Department’s figures.
That marked the city’s best year-to-year monthly sales tax growth by percentage since May 2012, when receipts were 13.5% higher than the same month in 2011.
North Platte’s city government took in nearly $3.29 million in sales taxes between the Oct. 1 start of its 2019-20 fiscal year and Feb. 29. That’s about 5.4% higher than the same five months in 2018-19.
Sales taxes are the leading source of North Platte’s city government income, followed by property taxes.
Meanwhile, Lincoln County’s net February lodging taxes of $41,579 were 20.9% higher than the same month a year earlier, according to the Revenue Department figures.
The February 2019 figures, however, fell within an 11-month stretch from August 2018 to last June when the county’s monthly lodging tax collections lagged behind their pace from the previous year.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said February’s figures reflected a rebounding local economy at the time and the full impact of online sales tax collections that the Legislature authorized in 2019.
“It had been a nice trend (over) the six months leading up to this,” Person said. “It’s really unfortunate this happened. Now it’s all about retention of businesses and retention of jobs so we can get this (trend) going again.”
The North Platte chamber and local banks have been working to help local businesses access federal aid to keep them and their payrolls afloat until the pandemic subsides, Person said.
He added that he expects future monthly sales tax and lodging tax reports to be much bleaker — though the Revenue Department’s report on statewide March tax collections suggests the pain won’t show up for yet another month.
The state took in $380 million in net income, sales and miscellaneous taxes in March, about 12% higher than the projected forecast of $339 million, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.
All three types of taxes raised more money than expected last month. Net tax collections for the state fiscal year ending June 30 continued to run nearly 9% ahead of the Revenue Department’s certified forecast.
Department spokeswoman Lydia Brasch said the March numbers “are indicative of the state economy pre-COVID-19” and next month’s report will likely show a different picture.
“Those numbers will certainly change as a result of what’s happened across the state,” Brasch said.
In addition to online sales tax collections, Person said, local construction activity has been helping to power North Platte’s economy and sales tax collections.
That wouldn’t include the city government’s $2.81 million renovation of downtown’s brick streets, because supply purchases for that project are tax-exempt, City Administrator Jim Hawks said.
But he and Person said February’s tax figures gained boosts from such construction projects as I-80 hotels, the new Fat Dogs convenience store near Walmart, Chief Development Inc.’s Iron Trail Industrial Park buildings and the expansion of Pacific Place Apartments.
Work has continued on those projects, Person said, but other developers strongly interested in North Platte before the COVID-19 outbreak are now holding back.
“Circumstances in other communities are affecting that as well. It’s more than just local investment,” he said. “I just hope we don’t lose an entire year.”
