A $285,000 grant to help the North Platte Regional Airport update its master plan was one of 18 grants to Nebraska airports announced this week by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Four other west central Nebraska airports also received federal Airport Improvement Program grants, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a press release.
North Platte’s AIP grant would cover 90% of the cost of rewriting Lee Bird Field’s 20-year master plan for the first time since 1995, Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said Thursday.
“There are a lot of regulatory standards at airports that have changed in that time frame,” he said. “We want to update that and make sure every project we do is moving in the right direction.”
Seafeldt said the North Platte Airport Authority, which budgeted $225,000 this fiscal year for the master plan, would pay an amount equal to 10% of the AIP award toward its cost.
The Airport Authority chose HDR Inc. of Omaha last year to do the plan update, which will take one to two years, Seafeldt said.
The $285,000 award, he said, will come from the $1 million in federal AIP support for which the North Platte airport qualified by serving at least 10,000 passengers a year.
Seafeldt said airport leaders hope to use some of its 2020 AIP allotment for a new snowplow truck. It’s estimated to cost $500,000, with 90% from AIP funds and 10% from local funds.
Other regional airport AIP awards were:
» $479,566 to Cozad Municipal Airport toward an apron rehabilitation project.
» $600,000 to Jim Kelly Field in Lexington to help pay for sealing the airport’s apron, runway and taxiway pavement surfaces and joints.
» $600,000 to Searle Field in Ogallala to help pay for building a hangar.
» $572,017 to Miller Field in Valentine toward reconstruction of a runway.
Nebraska airports received $10.7 million in AIP funds in the latest round of grants, Chao said.
