FFA students get time to shine: NCTA professor judges contest through Zoom

It wasn’t the format or setting they originally planned on this year, but high school FFA students got the chance to deliver their state-qualifying speeches and presentations this week.
Forty-four students from across Nebraska competed and were judged in five categories through Zoom meeting calls over the past three days.
The event, which ended Friday, was generated and hosted by Dr. Douglas Smith, who teaches agricultural education and animal science at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Smith established the online competition in lieu of the state FFA convention, which was scheduled April 1-3 in Lincoln but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Just speaking with some of (the students), it was a welcomed opportunity to not only hone their speaking skills but also present the speeches they have been working on since last fall,” Smith said. ”I think it went well and the technology held up better than I expected. We had bandwidth (issues) on a couple speeches, but it wasn’t too bad.”
The competition began Wednesday with the creed category, in which students are judged on their ability to present the national FFA creed from memory and answer three questions on it.
That was followed by the junior (freshman and sophomore students) and senior (juniors and seniors) speaking divisions on Thursday. The students had eight minutes to deliver a speech on an agriculture topic and then answer questions.
The event wrapped up Friday with competitors in the natural resources and co-op categories, which had the same eight-minute time limits.
There were 10 judges for the three-day meet — two for each category — and the top five finishers in each division will receive medals courtesy of the FFA program at NCTA.
Smith began the initial steps for the event in early April, in part because of a long involvement in the FFA that dates back to his time as a high school student in Katy, Texas.
“I just think there are a lot of benefits from the FFA program, including leadership and entrepreneurial skills,” Smith said. “I’ve been able to experience a lot of areas going through the program myself and also being a teacher and FFA coach and now as a professor. It’s just given me a lot of different perspectives on how valuable the program is to students and the lifelong skills they can benefit from in (the FFA).”
He said the past three days was another example of that.
“It was a chance for them to still compete and get some recognition for it,” Smith said. “It also was a chance to try something new with the virtual aspect of (the competition).
(The students) may have to participate in speaking events later on that might be viral.
“This was an opportunity for them to get their feet wet with online speaking engagements,” Smith said. “I’m sure some (of the students) were pretty disappointed that they weren’t able to spend time with their friends at the (state) competition, but this gave them a chance to prepare, compete and exhibit their skills.”
