Three of the last four people to enter North Platte’s 2020 city election races have two things in common:
They want less spending by city government in general — and no more city involvement at all in Iron Eagle Golf Course.
In fact, second-time mayoral candidate Dave Vigil said Tuesday, nothing can stop North Platte from dying — so it’s time for the city to stop spending tax money to save it.
“We’re all retired, and our kids are gone,” said Vigil, 69, 1320 N. Chestnut St., a retired Union Pacific Railroad conductor who lost his 2016 mayoral bid to retiring incumbent Dwight Livingston.
“There’s no businesses coming in to help North Platte grow. It’s dying. It’s a slow death. ... It’s going to happen whether the community does anything or not.”
Donna Tryon and Mark Woods, both rookie City Council candidates, weren’t nearly so bleak about North Platte’s future but agreed that the city needs to spend less.
“I think there has been a lot of money spent unnecessarily,” said Tryon, 820 S. Bryan Ave., who will challenged appointed Ward 1 Councilman Jim Backenstose.
She cited not only Iron Eagle but also the North Platte Recreation Center, which she said should be replaced by a YMCA or another privately run center.
“My general philosophy is that city government should be fire, ambulance — maybe — (and) police protection” as well as basic infrastructure, said Tryon, 73.
The part-time administrative assistant to North Platte lawyer George Clough has spoken up at council meetings against approving various economic development initiatives, generally involving tax increment financing.
So has Woods, longtime owner and operator of Mark’s Flooring, who will oppose Tracy Martinez and incumbent Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf in Ward 4.
“I have great respect for the people on the council,” said Woods, 65, of 902 N. Emory Ave. “They’re doing what they think is best for the city. I just have some different ideas on the (economic) development front.”
Woods said he might support TIF to lure a major manufacturing business to town but opposes its use for housing and most retail projects.
Retired Deputy Police Chief Jim Agler, by contrast, cites North Platte’s recent economic development momentum in his decision to enter the Ward 2 council race. He and former Planning Commission Chairman Pete Volz will compete to succeed retiring Councilman Glenn Petersen.
“I think North Platte is well-positioned,” said Agler, 65, who lives at 3311 Reagan Court; Pete Volz, 4021 Sequoia Drive. “They’ve already had a lot of economic development and construction, and I’d like to continue that.”
Agler joined the Police Department in 1977 after four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired last August, four months after his wife, Mary Ann, finished her own 44-year career on the force as public safety information technology supervisor.
He supports continued city ownership of Iron Eagle, saying its presence has encouraged several recently built hotels and Chief Development Inc.’s three-pronged development proposal that includes a proposed “senior living” complex next to the golf course.
“It’s an anchor because of the infrastructure that’s going on out there,” Agler said. “I just think it can be an asset and is an asset.”
Both Ward 3 candidates, Brad Garrick and former Councilman Don Kurre, filed earlier for their race to succeed incumbent Councilman Andrew Lee.
Lee is running for mayor along with Vigil, former Councilman Larry Lee Britton and first-time candidates Lonnie Parsons, Brandon Kelliher and John Hales.
The top two candidates for mayor and the Ward 4 council seat will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, along with the candidates in the other three wards.
