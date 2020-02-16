Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council agenda includes items that could complete financing of downtown street renovations and clear the way for a mixed development on the city’s west edge.
Approval of the city’s 2020 one- and six-year road plan also will be sought at the meeting. It begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Council members will decide whether to allocate up to $500,000 from the sales tax-fueled Quality Growth Fund for the “street and above” part of redoing downtown’s 105-year-old brick streets.
The Downtown Merchants Association’s streetscape plan would proceed in tandem with the city’s $2.81 million “street and below” renovations, which will ultimately be funded with street and utility bonds.
The QGF Citizens Review Committee Feb. 4 endorsed the request from the merchants group, which unveiled its vision last fall, to reimburse costs as bills come in.
The streetscape project, radiating outward from North Dewey Street, would proceed in tandem with Paulsen Inc.’s infrastructure upgrades and Municipal Light & Water’s installation of decorative light poles.
QGF funds would help pay for rocks, benches, plants and planters, a watering system, trash and cigarette receptacles, bicycle racks, banners, alley covers and programmable LED “festoon lighting.”
Merchants group members said they would pitch in $30,000 from their own funds, likely as local matches as they seek grants to further reduce public costs.
A public hearing and vote on a redevelopment plan enabling tax increment financing for the West A and Lakeview project will follow a decision on the downtown streetscape plan.
DP Development Inc., which won council approval in December to rezone its proposed 20.3-acre site, has won Planning Commission and Community Redevelopment Authority support for TIF assistance.
The Omaha-based firm plans 80 two- or three-bedroom “eight-plex” apartments in each of two project stages, as well as four “neighborhood commercial” buildings along West A and Lakeview.
The redevelopment plan would allow use of TIF to gradually recover up to 15% to 16% of its overall $18.6 million project cost from property taxes generated by increases in the site’s taxable value.
DP would be able to recover up to $1.6 million of its $2.04 million in infrastructure costs in the first stage, which includes the first 80 apartments and the commercial lots.
When it’s ready to build the other 80 units, DP would have to return to the city for a separate $1.3 million in TIF “workforce housing” assistance.
Both phases would be under separate 15-year TIF clocks, with DP eating any portion of the costs it couldn’t recover before each clock expires.
In other business, the council will decide whether to let the North Platte Fire Department apply for federal funds to replace its portable and handheld radios.
The city would pay 10% of the estimated $400,600 cost if it receives the Assistance to Firefighters Program grant, Fire Chief Dennis Thompson said in a memorandum to council members.
