Local and statewide efforts to help and inform small businesses are gearing up to help them keep going through the coronavirus emergency.
Recent developments include a governor’s executive order relaxing alcohol regulations on bars and restaurants and a North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. webpage listing options for financial and technical assistance.
The city’s Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee will meet Wednesday to consider providing up to $250,000 to help small businesses seek emergency loans enabled Friday by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the SBA “economic injury declaration” for Nebraska Friday, a day after he temporarily waived portions of the Nebraska Liquor Control Act to enable restaurants and bars to sell alcoholic beverages not consumed on-site.
Restaurants with Class I liquor licenses will be allowed to sell beer, wine and spirits with customers’ takeout or delivery orders. Class A holders, such as pizza parlors, can do likewise with beer.
The executive order also lets restaurants and bars sell alcohol on drive-through or curbside orders without customers having to get out of their vehicles.
Other provisions affecting businesses involve temporary operating permits, excise tax penalties and payments for deliveries.
To read Ricketts’ order in full, visit https://bit.ly/3ds4yKC.
The governor’s move will help restaurants and bars stay in business while COVID-19 restrictions persist, said Gary Person, the North Platte chamber’s president and CEO.
“Obviously when it comes to liquor laws, there’s more to it than normal curbside (service) would be,” Person said. “People still have to be smart (regarding) drinking and driving and those kinds of things.”
But he added that much more economic and practical help is needed to help North Platte businesses of all kinds weather the coronavirus-induced economic storm.
Person urged local businesses to consult nparea.com/covid-19-business-resources for a complete rundown of federal, state, local and even Facebook assistance and information.
“Obviously we have multiple businesses in the community, large and small, very disturbed about the economic distress we’re going through,” he said.
Among the most important state programs listed on the chamber’s page are the Nebraska Department of Labor’s Short-Time Compensation program and information on a previous Ricketts executive order waiving certain unemployment insurance requirements.
The STC program offers partial unemployment aid for small business workers whose hours have been cut due to COVID-19.
Participating businesses promise in return to maintain benefits they already offered employees. See dol.nebraska.gov/stc for details.
Person said Ricketts and the Nebraska Retail Federation are working to reschedule a conference call on federal small-business aid and other issues.
A Friday morning attempt at the conference call was called off, he said, because a crush of incoming statewide calls overwhelmed the retail group’s technological setup.
Saturday’s Telegraph includes a legal notice of Wednesday’s QGF committee meeting. It will consider a chamber application aimed at reimbursing small businesses who hire outside help to apply for disaster assistance loans enabled by Friday’s SBA declaration.
The agency’s “economic injury disaster loans” offer low interest rates and long-term repayment options, Ricketts announced Friday.
Even so, SBA’s application process “can be daunting for some people to think about,” Person said.
If the committee and the City Council approve, the fund’s dedicated city sales tax income would offset up to $2,500 of “outside professional services costs” in preparing SBA applications.
Businesses would have to employ an outside third party and provide proof of their qualifying expense after the SBA application is made, he added.
Wednesday’s QGF meeting will use teleconferencing to maintain the social distancing recommended to ward off COVID-19 spread. Those who want to participate can call the chamber, Person said.
Local leaders are trying to give business owners “light at the end of the tunnel when they get through this traumatic timeline where the world has changed drastically,” he added.
“We’re trying to keep as many in business as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.