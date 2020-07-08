Fire crews from five different departments were battling blazes, likely sparked by fires, west of North Platte on Wednesday evening.
Hershey, Paxton and Sutherland fire departments were called to multiple fires about 8:15 p.m., likely set by lightning from a passing thunderstorm.
The first fire call came in at about 8:15 p.m., eight miles north of Paxton along North T Road. The second call was for a fire along West Wildlife Road north of Hershey.
About five minutes later, crews were called to a third fire along North Game Trail Road, northeast of Hershey along the North Platte River.
A fourth fire was also reported by scanner reports north of Sutherland.
At about 8:50 p.m., Hershey Fire was called to a hay bale fire along West Highway 30.
Lightning was the suspected spark of all five fires, and North Platte and Wallace were called for mutual aid to the fire north of Paxton.
Update: North Platte was also called for mutual aid to assist Tryon with a grass fire.
