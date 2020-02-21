North Platte fire crews were called to an apartment fire in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.
A neighbor told the Telegraph he helped get several people out of the building before fire crews arrived.
Damage to the top floor of the building looked extensive. Fire crews had the fire under control in about 10 minutes from arriving on scene.
