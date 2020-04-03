LINCOLN – Community transmission of COVID-19 was identified in Gage County, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human services said Friday night. Cherry County also reported its first positive case of the coronavirus.
State directed health measures were issued tonight for the remaining counties in Nebraska. DHMs now cover all 93 counties in the state until May 11
The quarantine measures included in the State DHMs are for individuals who are COVID-19 positive or develop fever, sudden onset of a dry cough, or sudden onset of shortness of breath or reside with or have resided with individuals who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or have the above symptoms. The quarantine requirement excludes those people with seasonal allergies, COPD or other diagnoses that may produce respiratory symptoms. The directive also doesn’t apply to patients who have an alternative non-COVID-19 diagnosis from a healthcare provider. These patients should follow the treatment and guidance provided by their healthcare provider for such conditions.
Tonight’s state case total is 285. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
