LINCOLN – On Saturday, the Southwest Nebraska Public Health District reported the first COVID-19 case in Furnas County, a male in his 20s.
Central District Health Department announced three new deaths. A male in his 70s died at a hospital in Hall County; a male in his 80s died at a long-term care center in Hall County, and a third case died in Hamilton County.
A fourth additional death occurred in Nebraska; further information will be forthcoming. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state is 28, according to the Department of Health and Human Services data dashboard.
Today’s state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time, is 1,287. Nebraska’s COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. Local health departments are reporting cases and deaths in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and cases and deaths reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.
All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs). http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. It's critical that Nebraskans follow these enforceable state Directed Health Measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. These measures help protect each other and those who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death, and help hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed so they can continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it.
