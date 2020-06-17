Motorists in downtown North Platte now can use the first short section of East Sixth Street after it was rebuilt and its 1916 bricks reset starting in late February. It opened to traffic Monday afternoon, restoring access from North Jeffers Street to Parkade Plaza’s west entrance and the city parking lot next to Blackledge Park. Project manager Jed Paulsen of Paulsen Inc. said the redness of the bricks, relaid starting June 5 and sealed last week, will gradually reassert itself as rain and traffic remove the remnants of the concrete-and-sand mixture applied to keep them in place.