The firstfruits of North Platte’s downtown “bricks” renovation are ready for use.
City crews Monday afternoon opened a short segment at the western end of the rebuilt East Sixth Street, restoring access to Parkade Plaza’s west parking lot and the city parking lot at Sixth and North Jeffers Street.
The reopened segment includes the first section of the street’s 104-year-old bricks. Paulsen Inc. crews began resetting them June 5, following up by applying a concrete-and-sand mix to settle and set in between the bricks.
Project manager Jed Paulsen said the “Road Closed” barricades were moved farther east about 2 p.m. Monday, 16 weeks after the Cozad firm began the season-long, $2.81 million project.
Meanwhile, he said, the last of the original East Sixth bricks were relaid about 5 p.m. Monday on the Chestnut Street end of the three-block-long reconstruction.
Coincidentally, that block of East Sixth from Bailey Avenue to Chestnut now bears bricks for the first time. It wasn’t part of the original 28-block network of brick streets installed downtown from October to December 1916.
For the time being, the reset red bricks on the Jeffers end of East Sixth have a duller appearance due to the application of the concrete-and-sand mixture atop them.
It’ll be the same on the rest of East Sixth at the beginning, Jed Paulsen said, but his crews repeatedly rinse the brick surface and brush it off with brooms once the sealer has set.
Rain and tires will gradually remove the rest of the sealer’s remnants, he said. “Once you get traffic on there, it’ll really shine again.”
Paulsen said his workers have applied the sealer to the middle block of reset bricks between Dewey and Bailey. All three blocks should be sealed by week’s end, with full reopening of the street likely sometime next week.
“We still have a lot of curb to put in on the (edge of the) Parkade Plaza parking lot and a little bit of sidewalk on the end,” he said. “We need to have everything spick-and-span.”
Farther south, the torn-up two blocks of North Dewey Street from Fourth to Sixth streets were taking on blue highlights from piled-up coils of narrow water-service hose and longer, wider lengths of plastic storm sewer pipe.
Midlands Contracting Inc. of Kearney will install those lines as they did underneath East Sixth. Jed Paulsen said his crews won’t take up the project’s sixth and last block of bricks — on East Fifth between Jeffers and Dewey — for some time yet.
“We’ll let Midlands get most of Sixth to Fifth done, and once they start on Fifth to Fourth, we’ll start (brick) removals on Fifth,” he said.
When completed this fall, downtown will have a total of seven blocks of reset bricks with new concrete parking strips on each side. East Fifth from Dewey to Bailey was renovated in 2012.
