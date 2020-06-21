First signs of pain: Visitors Bureau sees initial hit in funds from COVID-19 pandemic tax hit

As feared, North Platte’s city sales tax and Lincoln County’s lodging tax collections dropped notably during April’s first full month of health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While city government might not feel the full impact for a while, the pain is being immediately felt at the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, which depends entirely on lodging taxes.
Net April sales taxes returned to the city this month totaled $588,941, only about $5,000 less than March but 19.6% behind the $732,209 collected in April 2019, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
March’s net sales taxes of $593,851, reflecting the beginning of the pandemic’s impact, were 8% behind the same month in 2019.
Meanwhile, COVID-19’s near-immediate impact on hotels and motels nationwide has left the visitors bureau in a financial crunch.
Net county lodging tax receipts totaled just $21,327 in April, the lowest monthly total in 12 years and 62.4% under the $56,653 taken in during the same month in 2019.
North Platte also collects a city “occupation tax” on hotel and motel bills, which currently goes to pay off construction bonds for the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center. It’s separate from county lodging taxes, which by law must be used for tourism promotion.
If Nebraska taxed groceries as some states do, the past two months’ sales-tax collections might have been even worse, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
“I think people are being more cautious in spending,” he said. “Every business I talk to mentions that.”
Though “people are just going to have to ease back” into more normal economic activity, “I think the comfort level here should grow because our (local) numbers have been so low in COVID cases,” Person added.
Local sales-tax and lodging-tax collections had gotten off to strong starts to 2020 before the pandemic. February’s net receipts had risen 12.2% for the city and 20.9% for the county from the same month a year earlier.
Coupled with March’s lodging tax receipts — which trailed those for March 2019 by 37.4% — COVID-19’s fiscal shocks mean the visitors bureau will finish its 2019-20 fiscal year with a 2.5% drop in total lodging taxes.
That figure totaled $866,480 for the 12-month period that officially ends June 30. It takes two months for the state Revenue Department to process and return monthly local tax collections.
The visitors bureau can’t avoid the impact of the lodging-tax plunge, Executive Director Lisa Burke said, because its entire budget comes from that source.
“We were expecting a big hit, because tourism went to a complete halt,” she said. “It’s been painfully hard waiting for two months to see what those numbers were going to be.”
Even before April’s numbers came in, Burke said, the visitors bureau had ceased its marketing efforts to avoid depleting its budget.
“Hopefully people will start traveling again next year, and we want to have those dollars to market (the county) next year,” she said.
To get through this year, the visitors bureau has cut its operating hours to weekdays only. No full-time employees have yet been laid off, Burke said, but the part-timers who staffed the office on weekends aren’t working.
Since the visitors bureau has a sizable canopy over its entrance, she added, her staff has put all its promotional materials outside for motorists who stop by to peruse and take with them.
“I am encouraged because (during) Memorial Day weekend, we saw some movement and indications (that) people are traveling again,” Burke said.
But she doesn’t expect tourist traffic or lodging-tax funds to rebound before May 2021.
“People still have concerns about traveling,” Burke said. “They want to be sure the communities and hotels and restaurants they go to are doing everything they can to keep people safe.”
Nationally, “they just aren’t there yet,” she added. “We’re more rural, so that’s maybe why we’re seeing (traffic) pick up a little more. In larger cities, they’re not seeing anything at all.”
Officials at North Platte City Hall are closely watching spending, too, though they have other revenue sources and a different fiscal year to blunt the impact of the lost sales-tax dollars.
Both March’s and April’s monthly sales taxes were ahead of January’s $568,556 in collections. Overall collections for 2019-20 — which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 — remain 0.2% ahead of the 2018-19 pace with three months left.
Though sales-tax proceeds are the city’s largest single revenue item, North Platte also takes in property taxes, occupation taxes, state funds and a variety of other fees to fund its budget.
New City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said he’s told department heads to avoid unnecessary spending, continuing a directive issued by predecessor Jim Hawks as COVID-19 set in.
“I don’t think we’ll need a midyear budget adjustment” by the City Council to make it to Sept. 30, he added. “I don’t think we’ll be in a place where we’ll need to do that.”
If monthly collections continue to lag behind 2019, Kibbon said, budget cuts related to the pandemic more likely will show up in the 2020-21 budget. Department heads are just starting to work on their budget requests.
Because Gov. Pete Ricketts began easing some COVID-19 health restrictions in May, “I’m hopeful the May receipts will be reflective of even more activity and the numbers will be closer to what they were last year and maybe even more than last year,” Kibbon said.
Person, the chamber president, said he’s more cautious about what May’s sales-tax figures might show. But “I think everyone’s excited to get past this restrictions stage and get back to a stage of normalcy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.