LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald Trump, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff Friday in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday. Trump also designated May 10-16 as Police Week.
