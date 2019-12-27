Weather Alert

...A STRONG WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY... .A STRONG WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA WITH TWO ROUNDS OF WINTRY WEATHER. LIGHT FREEZING RAIN OR A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION IS LIKELY TONIGHT. BY SATURDAY AS TEMPERATURES COOL FROM WEST TO EAST, SNOW WILL DEVELOP AND MAY BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY OVER NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. STRONG GUSTY WINDS WILL DEVELOP SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY PRODUCING AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. THIS MAY PRODUCE NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&