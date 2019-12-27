North Platte residents were told Friday to move parked vehicles off city snow routes as a fresh winter storm moved in for an expected weekend-long stay.
The National Weather Service converted its winter storm watch for western and northern Nebraska to a winter storm warning, while the city of North Platte issued a “snow alert” about 3 p.m. Friday.
The region’s last calendar-year storm of 2019 was heading toward the Plains Friday from the southern and central Rockies. The upgraded winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. CT Sunday.
Freezing rain and snow are virtually certain to plague west central Nebraska motorists through Sunday, said Cliff Cole, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Lee Bird Field office.
But expected snow totals remained in flux, he said, with more snow than the 3 to 6 inches in North Platte’s weekend forecast still possible.
“There’s some uncertainty as to how far south that heavy snow is going to be, and (it) could give us more snow than we bargained for,” Cole said.
No weather-related highway closures had been issued in western or northern Nebraska as of 4 p.m. Friday. Motorists should monitor road conditions by calling 511 or consulting the Nebraska 511 website or smartphone app.
The eastern edge of the storm track was expected as of Friday to pass not far east of North Platte, with counties east of Lincoln and Custer counties under a less serious winter weather advisory.
Freezing rain is expected to precede and take turns with snowfall in North Platte through this afternoon as temperatures hover near freezing, the weather service said.
As sunset approaches tonight, precipitation should change entirely to snow while winds accelerate. North to northwest gusts could reach 30 mph tonight and 40 mph Sunday, Cole said.
The storm is “going to stall out for a while up there in eastern South Dakota and spend half a day whirling around up there,” he said. “We’ve basically got a three-day storm on our hands.”
Though the clouds will move out Monday, blustery conditions are expected to continue with temperatures again just below freezing, according to the weather service’s long-range forecast.
New Year’s Eve should see sunny skies with a high in the mid-30s, while New Year’s Day should continue the pattern with temperatures nearing 40.
At least two slideoffs were reported in the North Platte area. A woman lost control of her vehicle just west of North Platte on Highway 30, sliding off the south side of the road and into a field.
The second slideoff was reported 6 miles north of North Platte on Highway 97. Minor injuries were reported in both incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.