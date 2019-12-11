Former Planning Commission Chairman Pete Volz to run for City Council in Ward 2

Saying he wants to help maintain North Platte’s development momentum, former city Planning Commission Chairman Pete Volz has become the first declared candidate in next year’s City Council election.
Volz, owner and operator of a North Platte insurance agency for 20 years, said he filed last week to join former Planning Commission member Ty Lucas in representing Ward 2 in southwest North Platte.
“North Platte is at a critical juncture in my opinion right now,” said Volz, 56, of 4021 Sequoia Drive. “We can’t purely rely on the (Union Pacific) railroad any more. We have to diversify.”
The former U.S. Air Force captain said he hopes to foster “good feeling and a sense of community” and serve as a moderator among council members and residents.
“North Platte is a very good community, (but) we get down tangents once in a while,” he said. “It’s just doing unto others as you would have them do onto you.”
Volz will be seeking the Ward 2 seat currently held by Glenn Petersen, a council member from 2004 to 2008 and again since 2012. Petersen has not announced whether he will seek a fourth term.
Volz said he favors community leaders’ recent initiatives to attract business investment and expand and modernize housing.
Tax increment financing “is an excellent tool to accomplish what we want to in town,” he said, though “I’m not in favor of every TIF project.”
But Volz said he’s against continuing city funding of Iron Eagle Golf Course, which has sustained damage from four major South Platte River floods since its 1994 opening.
“I’m not opposed to Iron Eagle itself,” he said. “I’m just opposed to using city dollars to fund it.”
Volz, who graduated from high school in New Jersey, holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial construction management from Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
He received an Air Force commission after college and flew B-52 bombers as a navigator/radar navigator based at Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane, Washington.
After serving in the 1991 Persian Gulf War, Volz left the Air Force in 1993. He worked in Ogallala as finance manager at the former Ogallala Motors until he joined Shelter Insurance and moved to North Platte in 1999.
Mayor Dwight Livingston appointed Volz to the city’s Board of Adjustment after his last three-year Planning Commission term ended in October.
He was Nebraskaland Days board president in 2017-18 and has been active in North Platte youth sports for 25 years. He and his wife, Michele, have three grown children.
