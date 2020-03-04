The Ward 2 race for the North Platte school board now has three candidates, as Pat Cullen has joined the race.
The seat currently held by Mike Morrell represents the northeast side of North Platte. Morrell is not seeking re-election. The other two candidates are Angela Blaesi and Brooke Luenenborg.
Cullen is a former school superintendent. He served as superintendent at Ellicott and Hugo, Colorado; Oberlin, Kansas; and Brady Public School.
“I have a deep passion for public education, not only in Nebraska, but especially in North Platte since I live here,” Cullen said. “I don’t think there is anything more important in a community than quality education programs for all our kids.”
He said he was in public education for 44 years and about 18 years as a superintendent. Cullen said he taught for 16 years and was a building principal and assistant principal.
“What I believe and what I value is a heavily student-centered environment,” Cullen said. “I value all our students receiving a quality education and an opportunity to move on in life.”
Cullen has a doctorate in school administration from the University of Nebraska.
“I think it would be wrong for me to think there is something wrong with the school board,” Cullen said. “My interest in running for the school board is just to be involved in something bigger than myself.”
Cullen said when people have visions of good communities, they have exceptional schools and “that’s what I believe in and that’s what I based my philosophy on probably my entire career.”
Cullen said he didn’t have a comment on the school district’s safety and security proposal.
“Every school district has some needs, and if they’ve identified some needs and can justify them, I don’t see anything wrong with putting it in front of the voters to see if they have that support,” Cullen said.
Cullen is married and his wife, Pam, is a former teacher in North Platte Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.