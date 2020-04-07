LINCOLN – Four deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services bringing the state total to 12.
Two were Douglas County residents. One woman in her 70s and another woman in her 90s. Both with underlying health conditions, DHHS said in a press release. The third was a woman in her 60s from Hall County and the fourth was a man in his 80s from Custer County.
All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state directed health measures until May 11.
"It’s critical that Nebraskans follow these enforceable state directed health measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state," the release said. "These measures help protect each other and those who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death, and help hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed so they can continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it."
Tonight’s state case total is 478. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
