Four additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified, bringing the county’s total to 29. The patients are a teenage boy and girl, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s.
On other local developments:
» Cody Park Concessions is now postponing opening until May 11, according to manager Anthony Wengler.
“The mayor called Lyle (Minshull) at the Public Works building and told him we needed to postpone opening,” Wengler said. Wengler said the concessions stand was ready for opening, but that he understood the need to err on the side of caution.
» North Platte Surgery Center is scheduled tentatively to open May 11, as any change in supplies and personal protective equipment could result in the date changing. Patient scheduling will begin at 9 a.m. this Monday; patients must meet screening qualifications and be negative for COVID-19. Pediatric procedures will begin June 1.
