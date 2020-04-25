From a tribute to a good cause

Teachers and students from North Platte High School’s music department used the school’s second “Be the Light” COVID-19 observance Friday evening to invite residents to donate to The Salvation Army’s food pantry.
Greeters handed out programs for NPHS’ cancelled musical “West Side Story,” which will open a week-long livestream run Monday of a dress rehearsal recorded March 10.
Those who hadn’t already bought show tickets can purchase access to the livestream for $12 per household by visiting showtix4u.com and searching for North Platte High School. Those who bought tickets for the live show will receive an email with livestream instructions Sunday.
If you didn’t provide an email, contact Leah Purdy at lpurdy@nppsd.org for access.
