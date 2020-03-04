Following is the final list of candidates for federal, state and local offices in Lincoln County in the May 12 primary election. An (I) denotes an incumbent.
The lists of presidential candidates reflects those certified by the respective political parties to the Secretary of State’s Office. It does not account for all previous candidates who have withdrawn from the national race.
PRESIDENT
» Republican: Donald J. Trump (I), Bill Weld.
» Democratic: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren.
» Libertarian: Max Abramson, Daniel Behrman, Lincoln Chaffee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen, Adam Kokesh.
U.S. SENATOR
» Republican: Ben Sasse (I), Fremont; Matt Innis, Crete.
» Democratic: Chris Janicek, Omaha; Dennis Macek, Lincoln; Larry Marvin, Fremont;
Angie Philips, Omaha; Alisha Shelton, Omaha; Andy Stock, Lincoln; Daniel Wik, Norfolk.
Libertarian: Gene Siadek, Omaha.
U.S. HOUSE, DISTRICT 3
» Republican: Adrian Smith (I), Gering; Larry Bollinger, Alliance; William Elfgren, Overton; Arron Kowalski, Grand Island; Justin Moran, Atkinson.
» Democratic: Mark Elworth Jr., Omaha.
» Libertarian: Dustin Hobbs, Grand Island.
LINCOLN COUNTY BOARD
» District 1 — Republican: Joe Hewgley (I), 1002 S. Deerwood Drive; Irving P. Hiatt, 9676 W. Jays Road, rural North Platte. Democratic: none.
» District 4 — Republican: Walter W. Johnson (I), 16600 N. Johnson Road, rural North Platte; Chris Bruns, 8515 W. Foothill Road, rural North Platte. Democratic: none.
» District 5 — Republican: Jerry L. Woodruff (I), 8182 S. Moran Canyon Road, North Plate. Democratic: none.
NORTH PLATTE
MAYOR
» Larry Lee Britton, 311 W. 10th St.; John Hales, 905 W. William Ave.; Brandon Kelliher, 3801 Sugarberry Court; Andrew D. Lee, 1322 West A St.; Lonnie Parsons, 4105 W. Philip Ave.; Dave T. Vigil, 1320 N. Chestnut St.
CITY COUNCIL
» Ward 1: James L. Backenstose (I), 2109 Iron Eagle Court; Donna Tryon, 820 S. Bryan Ave.
» Ward 2: Jim Agler, 3311 Reagan Court; Pete Volz, 4021 Sequoia Drive.
» Ward 3: Brad Garrick, 1118 W. Fifth St.; Don Kurre, 1110 W. Third St.
» Ward 4: Lawrence Ostendorf (I), 512 N. Elder Ave.; Tracy Martinez, 1003 W. Ninth St.; Mark Woods, 902 N. Emory Ave.
AIRPORT AUTHORITY (vote for two)
» Alan J. Erickson (I), 3220 W. Leota St.; David Walsh (I), 602 E. Fourth St.; Michael R. Arney, 1507 W. Fourth St.
SCHOOL BOARDS
NORTH PLATTE
» Ward 1: Skip Altig (I), 2221 West E St.
» Ward 2: Angela R. Blaesi, 908 N. Bryan Ave.; Pat Cullen, 4609 E. Nyblom Road, rural North Platte; Brooke Luenenborg, 127 Mill Park Drive.
» Ward 3: Matthew D. Pederson (I), 807 Clearwater Court.
BRADY (vote for three)
» Bryan Franzen (I), Tina M. Golter (I), Marge Spencer (I), William Porter.
MAXWELL (vote for three)
» Robyn Huffman (I), Casey Meyer (I), Jason Sommer (I).
HERSHEY (vote for three)
» Steve Koch (I), Yvette Troyer (I), Tim Berntson, Merle Konken.
SUTHERLAND (vote for three)
» Brandy Buscher, Tory J. Copeland, Mike Dillard, Clint Elwood, Shad Lantis.
WALLACE (vote for three)
» Gavin W. McClintock (I).
HOSPITAL DISTRICTS
GOTHENBURG (vote for three)
» Mike Bacon (I), Monty L. Bowman (I), Helen Cool (I).
SUTHERLAND (vote for three)
» Annette Kennedy.
MID-PLAINS COMMUNITY COLLEGE AREA BOARD
» District 4: Kent O. Miller (I), 2121 Birchwood Road.
» District 5: Ernie Mehl (I), 6389 S. Buffalo Road, rural North Platte.
» At-large: Ted A. Klug Jr. (I), rural Maxwell.
NATURAL RESOURCES DISTRICTS
MIDDLE REPUBLICAN
» Subdistrict 2: Joe Anderjaska (I), rural Hayes Center.
» At-large: Rick McConville (I), Indianola.
TWIN PLATTE
» Subdistrict 1: Shane Storer (I), Sutherland.
» Subdistrict 2: Judy Pederson, 411 Sandpiper Way, rural North Platte; Ryan O. Sellers, 320 E. Watts Road, rural North Platte.
» Subdistrict 3: Jerry L. Weaver (I), 1101 Grande Ave.; Ken G. Anderson, 921 West F St.
» Subdistrict 4: Robert W. Wiseman (I), rural Hershey.
DAWSON PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT
LINCOLN SUBDIVISION
» Page R. Peterson (I), rural Gothenburg.
