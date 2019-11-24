Carousel shows off decor of local homes

The Tami and Mike Lashley home at 1902 W. Leota St. in North Platte features wildlife of all kinds with a bugling elk and a turkey in full display as the centerpieces of the family room. The Lashley home was one of the offerings on the Carousel of Homes Tour on Saturday.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Four families let the community into their homes Saturday during the annual Carousel of Homes.

Those families were: Carrie and Eric Lienemann, Pam and Rich Harrach, Sara and Josh Catlett and Tami and Mike Lashley.

Check out the photo gallery below to see scenes from each home along the 2019 route.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.