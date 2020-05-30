LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will remove all restrictions on recreational vehicle and tent camping on Thursday. and designated beaches and swimming areas will open that day as well.
All reservation-only campsites and first-come campsites — other than at the Mormon Island State Recreation Area and Danish Alps SRA — will be available to all camping units. That includes RV’s camping trailers and tents.
Mormon Island and Danish Alps SRAs will remain closed to overnight camping due to the high COVID-19 incidences in those communities.
Campers will be able to make reservations online for previously reservable sites or first-come, first-served camping across the state. Wildlife management areas remain open for camping.
Social distancing guidelines will remain in place.
The following measures will go into effect Thursday:
» Game and Parks will return to the traditional format of combination advance reservation and first-come, first-served camping across the state. The park areas that will accommodate advance reservations for up to 50% of available campsites are listed on the agency website OutdoorNebraska.org.
» To provide for more opportunity for campers, the maximum length of stay will be seven days. Park offices remain closed at this time. Campers must pay for reserved sites online or for first-come first-serve sites via iron rangers.
»Shower houses and modern restrooms will open. Guests should bring soap or disinfecting wipes as availability of sanitation products is limited nationally.
» Outdoor playgrounds will open but guests are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer.
» Designated beaches and designated swimming areas will open.
Those visiting the parks are asked to follow these guidelines:
» Maintain a 6-foot distance between other guests.
» Engage in recreational activities only with members of your household.
» Stick to low-risk activities to reduce stress on local emergency response and health care systems.
» Minimize travel distance from home. If your intended location is congested, come back at another time or move to a nearby, less-crowded site.
» Pack and use hand sanitizer often.
» Avoid high-touch areas. Clean public use surfaces, such as boat dock handrails and fish cleaning stations, with disinfecting wipes prior to use.
» If boating, do not congregate at boat ramps, boat docks, and beach areas.
» Those who are sick, or have been exposed to someone who is sick with COVID-19, should stay home.
» Leave no trace. Individuals should pack out everything that was brought to the site In addition, all regulations and license options remain unchanged. Park guests are encouraged to buy state park and fishing permits ahead of time at OutdoorNebraska.org or at a vendor.
The permits can be printed out.
