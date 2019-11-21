Here are tastes of what ticket-buyers will see during North Platte’s 2019 Carousel of Homes and the 2019 Festival of Trees Saturday.
Homes are listed in alphabetical order according to the owners’ last name.
» Sara and Josh Catlett, 400 W. Circle Drive
Expect enjoyable but familiar types of holiday decorations when you see what the Catletts and their four children have done throughout their home south of North Platte High School.
“It’s a kid-friendly home. It’s not going to be fancy,” Sara Catlett said. “We don’t do fancy. We do fun.”
Besides an overall “Winter Wonderland” theme in the main rooms, Carousel visitors will see special touches that sons Benttley (13), Brodey (10) and Beckham (9) and daughter Isabelle (7) have added to their individual bedrooms.
» Pam and Rich Harrach, 521 Mohawk Circle
Grandchildren and a spacious home have spurred the couple, who married in March, to decorate more for Christmas in recent years.
With two children apiece, eight grandchildren between them and many friends and relatives nearby, “we really enjoy hosting for the holidays,” Pam Harrach said.
The couple loves the view from the home they bought in 2017 in the Indian Hills development, south and east of the intersection of South Buffalo Road and West State Farm Road on the way to Lake Maloney.
Carousel visitors will see handmade items, such as a fabric Christmas tree and a bearded gnome, made during a recent “craft day” involving Pam Harrach and her daughter Jami Comer.
Pam said she’s seeking to decorate each room as the room seems to demand, rather than devising an overall theme.
» Tami and Mike Lashley, 1902 W. Leota St.
Examples of the couple’s holiday displays are not pictured due to inadvertent delays in their Carousel preparations.
According to the North Platte Community Playhouse Guild, the Lashleys intend a “woodland chic” approach featuring real pine trees and garland; numerous wildlife mounts and prints; and family heirlooms and recent finds.
» Carrie and Eric Lienemann, 401 S. Baytree Ave.
Three generations of antiquing and enthusiastic holiday decorating set apart the Lienemanns’ home just across the street from Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.
Carrie Lienemann says her mother, Jody Fleck, and her late grandmother Barbara Rector both saw to it that “there was really nothing left undecorated” in their respective homes at Christmastime.
On top of that, “they loved, and my mom still loves, antique junk,” she said. “There’s no shame in dragging something out of an alley” to refinish or repurpose. “I definitely got those genes.”
Since the Lienemann home boasts an antique motif year-round, “I didn’t want to take down my normal decor,” Carrie added. “I just wanted to enhance it with Christmas.”
One year-round feature fits right in: a Santa Claus head in profile that hangs off the edge of a wall near the entryway. When it isn’t Christmas, the couple deems Santa a wizard, they said.
Carousel visitors will see porcelain Santas the couple obtained after Rector’s death last December and a driftwood Rudolph that belonged to Eric Lienemann’s late father, Jerry, among many other vintage touches.
The holiday decor in one spare bedroom, Carrie said, reflects more recent history — namely her longtime love for the band Guns N’ Roses.
» Festival of Trees, Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
A broad range of decorated and stylized trees and wreaths — some created by individuals, others crafted by sponsoring businesses — await those interested in bidding and taking them home from Saturday’s combined silent-live auction.
Visitors will find ranch, hunting, outdoor and Husker themes among the more or less traditionally decorated trees, said Prairie Arts Center Executive Director Holly Carlini.
The holiday wares also include artistic trees crafted from glass, wood and metal, festival organizer Darrell Drullinger added.
