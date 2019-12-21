Getting a head start: North Platte High School program gives students hands-on experiences

North Platte High School offers an internship program that allows students to experience life outside of the classroom.
Amy Sabatka introduced the program during the 2016-17 school year. After Sabatka retired last year, the internship program was taken over Adam Reed, who is now in charge of the internship program for the 2019-20 school year.
This year, more NPHS students are interning than in previous years. In the 2016-17 school year, four students interned. In 2017-18 there were 19, and in 2018-19 there were 30 students. This school year, 102 students are doing internships. All are at different locations, including schools, businesses and companies.
Any student who wants to participate must complete an application reflecting their interest in an internship along the career path of their choice. Reed must review and accept applications. The applicants are reviewed for grade point average, truancy and tardy issues, absenteeism and any referrals to the school office.
“I make sure it is a well-rounded individual before I’ll approve an internship anywhere,” Reed said.
After the application is accepted, the student must find a workplace to intern at related to the career they may want to pursue. An internship is worth five elective credits and is an unpaid program. Students must work over 35 hours each term in their internship; the target is 45.
Doing an internship has many benefits for the students. One of the most tangible is finding out if the career path is something they are interested in pursuing further through work or education.
“Doing an internship now is a great real-world experience for anybody looking to further their education,” Reed said.
Junior Trevor Snyder, an intern at Adams Middle School, is one of the many NPHS students taking part in the program this year. Snyder said he decided to intern for Ruth Meyers, a seventh-grade social studies teacher, because he wants to be a teacher but isn’t set on it yet.
“I figured if I interned here it would help me in the right direction for what I want to do,” Snyder said.
In his internship, he has taken on several tasks to see what being a teacher is like. He helps the students with homework in the classroom when they need it. He also helps Meyers with printing worksheets and with activities in class.
“I’ve had a lot of fun and I know it will help me get the feel of what teaching is like,” Snyder said.
Seniors in high school often are asked if they know exactly what they want to do in the future. Not everyone has it all figured out, but Shelbee Clow has a pretty good idea of what she wants to do in college.
Clow, a senior, is interning at a local counseling business. She chose to intern there because she wants to study psychology.
She can’t always go into the counseling rooms with clients, but on the days when she can sit in on sessions, she learns how to run them. She observes what kinds of questions are asked, and how they fit into the sessions.
Clow splits her time between two businesses every week. She also works at Head Start, helping younger children learn everyday tasks and manners.
“My favorite part is getting to play with the little kids,” Clow said.
Because she knows she wants to study psychology in college, doing an internship will help her understand what it’s like working in the psychology field.
“I’ll understand how to get people to open up,” said Clow. “It’s been fun so far. I’m definitely learning new things.”
