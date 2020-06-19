Attorneys for one of the two Grand Island teenagers charged in the shooting death of a North Platte man in 2018 seek to suppress statements their client made in a police interview on the day of his arrest.
Jesus A. Martinez, 18, is charged along with Brayden M. Turner, 17, with first-degree felony murder and using of a firearm to perpetrate a felony in the death of Ethan Pohlmeier during an alleged drug deal on Sept. 14, 2018, at Centennial Park.
Both teens were arrested in Grand Island roughly a month later. Martinez’s lawyer, Todd Lancaster, has argued that any statements Martinez made on Oct. 11, 2018, should be thrown out. He argued that the statements were taken in violation of Martinez’s right to counsel and that he did not “knowingly and intelligently waive his Miranda rights.”
It was one of a handful of suppression motions that Judge James E. Doyle took under advisement after a pretrial hearing Thursday morning in Lincoln County Court. Martinez’s lawyers are also asking the court to suppress any testimony referring to any substance abuse or criminal issues that Martinez may have previously been involved with. In addition Martinez’s attorneys are looking to suppress ballistics testimony that involves a Walther model P22 semiautomatic gun that was recovered, as well as evidence from both Martinez’s cellphone and cellphone towers from Centennial Park from the day of the shooting.
The suppression motions were all filed between April 30 and June 11.
Thursday’s hearing lasted roughly an hour Thursday, and a good portion of it focused on Martinez’s interview at the Grand Island Police Department after he was arrested Oct. 11, 2018.
Deputy Chief Steve Reeves of the North Platte Police Department was a lieutenant at the time and conducted the roughly 90-minute interview with Martinez.
Lancaster asked Reeves questions on experience with interviewing juvenile suspects and his presenting the Miranda rights to Martinez.
Reeves testified that he read the rights to Martinez and then asked the then-16-year-old if he understood them. Reeves said Martinez responded with “Yeah” and the interview began.
Reeves was also asked about Martinez’s mental state during the interview. Reeves called it non-confrontational discussion and said there was only one point when Martinez really showed emotion.
Reeves said Martinez appeared to have tears in his eyes and then he covered his face with his arms as his voice cracked.
Reeves said he did not have contact with Martinez’s parents before the interview. He other officers had made contact with Martinez’s mother at the time of his arrest and that she did not object to law enforcement interviewing her son.
According to a North Platte Police Department report, Martinez and Turner drove from Grand Island to North Platte to obtain marijuana and met Pohlmeier at a park.
When it became apparent that the marijuana was not going to be paid for, Pohlmeier apparently lunged into the car to retrieve the drugs and was shot, according to the police report.
Turner is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on July 10.
