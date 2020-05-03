Local nonprofit agencies will get a boost from a pair of fundraising days in the coming week.
The North Platte Giving Day is set for May 6, one day after #GivingTuesdayNow — which has grown into an international program since its start in 2012.
Eric Seacrest, the executive director of the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation in North Platte, said the goal of both days is to assist nonprofit organizations that have been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic. “(Nonprofits) are facing pains as so many others in the community are right now,” said Seacrest. “Many of them have faced a disruption in how they do things but the need has increased — be it meals for seniors or food pantries or different human services.
“There are more expenses and at the same time the (nonprofits) are facing more challenges in getting money,” Seacrest said.
This is the fifth year for the North Platte Giving Day, which the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation operates. A total of
$271,000 was raised in 2019 and Seacrest said there has been an increase in public contributions this year for the early-giving period that started on April 27.
He added that 69 local nonprofits have registered for the event this year. Those who want more information can visit northplattegivingday.org.
Those who wish to contribute to the nonprofit of their choice can also mail checks to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1321, North Platte NE 69103.
Individuals can also drop off checks on May 6 at giving sites located at: The Prairie Arts Centers, Orr’s Cleaners, Bill’s U-Save Pharmacy and the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
The minimum donation accepted is $10 to any of the participating community nonprofit organizations or causes.
“I don’t know what to expect,” Seacrest said of a donation goal. “Everything this year is a little bit different. We just hope as many people as can will help with the community causes.”
It is not the only way to give to nonprofit organizations in the coming week.
Jay Wilkinson, a 1983 North Platte High School graduate and chief executive officer of a marketing firm in Lincoln, is part of the #GivingTuesdayNow event for Nebraska.
His company, Firespring, teamed with two other organizations — Nonprofit Hub and Do More Good — combined to establish a matching-fund initiative in tandem with Tuesday’s event. Nonprofits that register will be eligible for matching funds at the state and national level. The initial registration deadline was Friday but it has been extended through Sunday night.
The fundrasing will go beyond Tuesday and extend through May 26.
“There is going to be a lot of attention on May 5 as it is an international day of giving,” Wilkinson said. “Nonprofit organizations have this 24-hour window to raise money and maybe by the time someone (in the public) becomes aware, it is too late to make a donation.
“We decided to make this initiative (in Nebraska) to last three weeks in order for the nonprofits to fully leverage that awareness.”
Nonprofits that wish to register can visit now.firespring.com/register. Donors who wish for information on the matching funds program can visit now. firespring.com/matchfund.
Wilkinson said around 200 nonprofit organizations across the state have registered for the event.
“What we keep hearing from the nonprofits over and over again is that they are struggling, especially the smaller ones,” Wilkinson said. “They rely in many cases almost entirely on the financial support from the community.
“With what has happened in the face of the financial crisis is that many of them have had to substantially cut back on not only their services but their vision,” Wilkinson said. “They have been so hard-hit with the lack of (revenue) coming in that they are questioning their survival right now.”
