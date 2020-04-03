LINCOLN – All counties will be under Gov. Pete Ricketts' directed health measure effective 10 p.m. Friday, the governor's office said in a press release Friday evening.
The measure will be in effect until May 11 unless renewed.
“Now that we have seen community spread across the state, the State is applying directed health measures for all 93 counties until May 11th,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The next several weeks will be key to slowing the spread of the virus in Nebraska. We are asking Nebraskans to further limit social interactions, work, go home, and shop once a week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.