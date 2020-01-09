LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will visit North Platte Wednesday afternoon after delivering his annual State of the State address to the Legislature that morning, the Governor’s Office has announced.
Ricketts will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room at the North Platte Regional Airport at Lee Bird Field. The event is open to the public.
North Platte will be the governor’s second stop on a three-day tour following Wednesday’s 10 a.m. State of the State speech and a 10:30 a.m. press conference in the Governor’s Hearing Room in the State Capitol. The Lincoln event is limited to credentialed media members, but his other stops will be public town-hall meetings, spokesman Taylor Gage said in a press release.
Ricketts also plans press conferences at 1 p.m. at Grand Island’s Central Nebraska Regional Airport and 3:30 p.m. MT at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff.
The governor’s Thursday and Friday stops will be public town-hall meetings, spokesman Taylor Gage said in a press release.
Ricketts plans town-hall sessions Thursday at 8 a.m. at Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook, noon at the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce offices and 2:30 p.m. at Ord City Hall.
On Friday, the governor will hold town halls at 10 a.m. at The Lark in Hastings, noon at the 402 Sports Bar and Grill in Beatrice, and 2:30 p.m. in the Midland University campus cafeteria in Fremont.
Those attending the Broken Bow town hall Thursday are welcome to bring brown-bag lunches, Gage said.
