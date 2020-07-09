While the rest of the nation experiences an increase in COVID-19 infection, Nebraska has been largely unaffected.
However, says Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea, that doesn’t mean the community should relax.
“I have a grandson that’s in T-ball, I’ve been attending some of those. I really see a lack of masks there, I’ll be real honest with you. I think we need to be better about (masks) or more socially isolate ourselves at those kind of activities,” McNea said. “I think if we do that — if we wear masks, if we socially isolate, if we wash our hands — we’re going to get through this. I think we’re kind of in this lax period because we’ve seen COVID-19 numbers pretty much stabilize, or be pretty low compared to other counties our size, but what I’m starting to see is an upkick, and I think we have to get back into the practice of doing the right things.”
He noted that it seems people are no longer being as vigilant as they were when the pandemic began.
“When I go to the grocery stores, when COVID-19 first started hitting, people were wearing masks, very conservative, washing their hands, washing down their carts. I see that not happening in our community (any more) and I just want to remind people that those are very easy things to do.”
Lincoln County has seen an increase in positive tests this last week, and McNea hopes that’s just a small surge as a result of opening the economy back up and summer travel.
And while cities like Omaha are experiencing a lack of testing supplies and an increased turnaround for lab results, GPH is about consistent with what it was before cases spiked across the U.S.
Nebraska Medicine is having trouble procuring enough processing plates and tips for pipettes (dropperlike instruments) used in laboratories to test samples for the coronavirus. Private labs like Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp are currently processing several hundred thousand coronavirus tests each day and have warned that backlogs could result in people having to wait longer to receive results.
GPH’s test results are processed through the state and through the Mayo Clinic.
Great Plains Health has also opened back up, operating at 90% of its previous capacity, according to McNea, but that has the potential to change very quickly.
“I just want to throw that caution out there because we still have limited resources,” McNea said. “We have excess capacity right now, but that could change very quickly.”
Even if a surge doesn’t come in the next couple weeks, the community still isn’t out of the woods.
“The message I want to send to our community is that they’re doing a really fabulous job: All the businesses, all the people, but I think we’re in this period now where I think we think it’s passed, but it hasn’t,” McNea said. “Really (the hospital) is preparing for an upkick later on in the summer or early fall, and into the winter, too. I’m hoping that doesn’t happen but we want to make sure we’re prepared to protect our community.”
This story contains reporting by The Omaha-World Herald.
