Gray Television urging DirecTV to carry KNOP as new regulation date approaches

Under a new satellite television law, as of May 31, AT&T/DirecTV will be prohibited from importing broadcast network stations from New York or Los Angeles into a handful of small markets around the country unless it provides subscribers their local broadcast TV stations.
North Platte is among the markets that could be affected.
KNOP-TV is an NBC-affiliated television station licensed to North Platte and owned by Gray Television. It is a sister station to two low-powered stations, KNPL-LD and Class A Fox affiliate KIIT-CD.
Robert J. Folliard, III, senior vice president of government relations and distribution at Gray Television, sent a letter outlining the situation and then spoke with The Telegraph about the lack of response and cooperation from AT&T/DirecTV.
“Despite knowing about this deadline for months, AT&T/DirecTV still does not provide local television signals in 12 small markets around the country,” Folliard said. “One of those markets is North Platte, and as of Thursday, there has been no movement on the part of the satellite provider to budge.
“DISH Network has made local signals available to all of its customers for almost a decade, so this deadline does not apply to DISH Network.”
KNOP News Director Jacque Harms said her company has been involved in the struggle for a long time.
“KNOP-TV worked for decades to push all satellite television companies to carry our signal,” Harms said. “We finally had legislation success this year.”
Harms said the COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need for all Nebraskans to be able to access local news.
“I just hope the satellite companies do the right thing and let our viewers get the news, weather and information they need to stay safe,” Harms said. “There’s never been a time in history when the television news is so important.”
Shannon Booth, vice president and general manager for Gray Television stations in Nebraska, said her company continues to advocate for North Platte area viewers.
“We feel like they’ve been neglected for far too long and now is the time,” Booth said.
She said local viewers have been voicing their concerns to the company.
“They reach out to us, they email us, they call us, they’re taking updates on this matter, they provided feedback through a survey we did last year,” Booth said. “We regularly communicate and hear from these viewers, and they want local news, they want local weather and they want local election news and local emergency alerts.
“It’s critical to get that to them.”
Nebraska’s U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, along with U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith jointly sent a letter to AT&T/DirecTV strongly encouraging the company to comply with the new legislation.
However, Folliard said the legislation does not require compliance, but only issues a fine if AT&T/DirecTV chooses not to offer local channels to its subscribers.
“In general, it seems to be a real discount of the value of the local programming and a general view that all people care about is the CBS programming, or the NBC network programming, and not appreciating the value of local,” Folliard said. “A station out of Los Angeles is not going to cover what is happening in North Platte and it’s not an adequate substitute. They just don’t seem to see the appreciation of that value.”
