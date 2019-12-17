Great Plains Health has been named a Top Rural Hospital by the Leapfrog Group, the only hospital in Nebraska and one of 18 nationally to earn the award.
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit health-care ratings organization. The Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive safety and quality honors American hospital can receive.
Great Plains is the first hospital in Nebraska to receive a Top Hospital award.
Great Plains Health’s chief executive officer and leadership representatives are in Washington, D.C., today, at the request of The Leapfrog Group, to officially receive this national honor at an awards ceremony that traditionally draws more than 1,000 hospital leaders from across the country.
“It takes a tremendous team effort and an unrelenting focus on patient safety and quality to earn an award of this distinction,” said Mel McNea, Great Plains Health chief executive officer. “This award demonstrates the extraordinary dedication of all of our staff and physicians to patients and to the local community. We are committed to providing the very best care to the patients we serve.”
About 2,100 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Great Plains Health received a Top Rural distinction. A total of 118 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including:
» Seven Top Children’s Hospitals.
» 37 Top General Hospitals.
» 18 Top Rural Hospitals.
» 56 Top Teaching Hospitals.
Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.
“We are pleased to recognize Great Plains Health as a 2019 Leapfrog Top Hospital,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This demonstrates extraordinary dedication to patients and to the North Platte community. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible and know they share pride in this achievement.”
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, a hospital must rank top among peers in the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest known standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category.
To see the full list of institutions honored as 2019 Top Hospitals, visit leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.