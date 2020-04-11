Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED WITH TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. THE COMBINATION OF WET SNOW, STRONG WINDS, AND FALLING TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR YOUNG LIVESTOCK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&