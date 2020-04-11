Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea confirmed Saturday that the hospital is housing nine COVID-19 patients from the Loup Basin Public Health Department, which covers Custer County.
“Those that have arrived so far are being cared for by our highly trained staff,” McNea said in a statement. “We are taking every precaution and have isolated the patients in our COVID-19 unit, which is separate from our other patients. Our staff is following all (Centers for Disease and Prevention) guidelines to minimize exposure and stay safe.”
LBPHD said in a press release Saturday that it had confirmed nine additional cases in Custer County, all stemming from Callaway Good Life Center in Callaway. According to the LBPHD website and the Department of Health and Human Services there are 13 confirmed cases in Custer County.
The nine cases LBPHD identified Saturday are a staff member and eight residents at the Callaway Good Life Center, it said in its press release.
“Callaway Good Life Center is working in conjunction with Callaway District Hospital, Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program, Department of Health and Human Services, Great Plains Health and Loup Basin Public Health Department,” the release said. “This team is working together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all staff and residents involved. Through the collaboration of these agencies, a decision was made to move those residents who tested positive or are symptomatic out of the facility. A deep clean of the empty rooms is being done so that the residents who tested negative can remain in the facility. They will be closely monitored for a change in health status. Staff is utilizing proper infection control procedures to care for those who remain in Callaway Good Life.”
Residents are at a heightened risk of serious complications from the illness, LBPHD said, because of a multitude of threats including age, underlying health conditions and close living conditions. Callaway Good Life Center had taken early precautions and halted visits from families, volunteers, non-essential medical personnel and vendors as of March 10. In addition, staff have also been monitored for symptoms upon arrival for each shift including temperature logs.
The nursing home cases are examples of community transmission of the virus, meaning the patients did not have a known history of travel. LBPHD is doing contact tracing and reaching out to everyone who may have possibly been exposed to any confirmed cases. Health officials say for every person who’s tested positive, they’ve been in contact with an average of 90 people.
