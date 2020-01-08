An award announced by Rocky Mountain Performance Excellence validates what Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea said is part of the hospital’s pursuit of excellence.
The program is optional and quite rigorous, and only 13 entities since 2003 have reached the Peak Award threshold from RMPEx. In Nebraska, two organizations have received Peak status; both are hospitals.
“The hospital has been on a journey,” McNea said. “When I accepted the position in late 2014 there was a drive to increase the service offerings and the reputation of the hospital. We have done an extreme amount of focus internally on quality, all sorts of attributes of performance.”
McNea said the criteria are identical to those used for a national award, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.
GPH was also named a Top Rural Hospital in December by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health-care ratings organization.
“Both the Baldrige and the Leapfrog validate the work that we’re doing and the process we’re going through is really improving the care that you receive,” McNea said.
For the Peak Award, GPH submitted a more than 50-page application that explains organization perspectives on seven criteria: leadership, strategy, customers, measurement, analysis and knowledge management, workforce, operations and results.
To apply for the Baldrige Award, an organization must first win a regional award such as the Peak Award.
“Our employees are our most valuable contributer to our performance excellence,” McNea said. “By following the Baldrige performance review processes, we have learned so much about our organization and have improved in all categories.”
The hospital has been involved with the application process for three or four years.
“With the process of improving things at the hospital, we really started out with the stabilization of nursing,” McNea said. “Because if you don’t have the stabilization of nursing, you’re going to have somebody (new) in here every five or six weeks and it’s frustrating for the physician.”
He said GPH still has work to do.
“But the value is already visible in all of the process improvements that have led to safer and top quality patient care,” McNea said.
