Great Plains Health is asking people in local construction and agricultural industries to consider donating unsoiled industrial masks, N95 masks or goggles.
The North Platte hospital is seeking the donations and further restricting visitor access as it plans for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients, GPH Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea said in a press release.
“Right now, we have what we need to take care of patients coming to our facility for care,” McNea said. “However, we want to help ensure that this is the case going forward.
“While we can’t predict how North Platte will be impacted by COVID-19, we can be smart about our planning right now and prepare for any situation.”
GPH has established a drop-off station for mask and goggle donations at the hospital’s main entrance at 601 W. Leota St.
As efforts continue to guard against the spread of the novel coronavirus, GPH has discontinued its valet service and closed the hospital’s gift shop, coffee shop and cafeteria.
Visitors will be forbidden except in exceptional circumstances, McNea said. Deference will be given to symptom-free visitors to patients in the intensive care unit, labor-and-delivery or emergency departments or are receiving end-of-life care.
Whenever possible, GPH is asking that patients come alone to the hospital or its affiliated clinics.
“We want to thank the community for continuing to follow the CDC’s (social) distancing recommendations,” McNea said, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
“We also want to ensure the public that we are taking all necessary precautions to keep our patients and health care workers safe.”
