Great Plains Health is not allowing visitors into the facility, the hospital said in a Facebook post Saturday evening.
The hospital made the announcement amid a global COVID-19 pandemic.
The only exception, the post said, will be one support person for labor and delivery. The support person must be symptom-free and cannot be someone who has left the state in the past 14 days.
The hospital said that it is offering Skype technology as an alternative to patient visits.
