Whenever the crest of the COVID-19 pandemic strikes North Platte, Great Plains Health leaders are reasonably confident they won’t have to stack patients in hallways.
The hospital’s “surge plan” for the novel coronavirus sets aside space for up to 64 patients before putting beds in other parts of its campus, three GPH officials said Thursday.
That’s half again as much as the citywide peak of about 40 patients during the Spanish flu pandemic in fall 1918, based on North Platte newspaper accounts of that time.
Chief Operating Officer Ivan Mitchell said GPH can also temporarily convert other rooms in the complex, including former patient rooms in GPH’s older tower that now are being used for offices.
“We feel like in our community, we’re not in the real estate crunch like New York is” in terms of available hospital space, Mitchell said.
Though they can’t be certain how many COVID-19 cases will need hospitalization, “I’m very confident we’ll be able to manage it all.”
Mitchell said GPH, which has a licensed capacity of 116 beds, has recently reduced patient occupancy from its usual 60 to 70 into the 40s as elective surgeries are postponed and current patients get well.
Mitchell, Chief Development Officer Fiona Libsack and Chief Nursing Officer Tina Pate outlined the various stages in GPH’s “surge plan” as COVID-19 cases increase.
They noted that the hospital cannot suspend its regional mission or its legal mandate to serve patients with other serious or life-threatening illnesses or injuries.
“We can’t shut down the other (patient) floors” set up to serve them, Mitchell said. “If someone comes in with a broken leg, we’ve got to have room to treat them.”
Pate said half of one floor in the hospital’s main tower, containing 16 single rooms, has been cordoned off as the “COVID unit” since the first confirmed diagnosis in Lincoln County on March 17.
Hospital officials declined to say how many COVID-19 patients they’re treating, citing federal privacy laws.
Twelve people in the county have been confirmed with COVID-19, one of whom died Monday, according to the West Central District Health Department.
The initial patients in the COVID unit will either have tested positive or have COVID-like respiratory symptoms and are awaiting test results, Pate said.
Because the unit uses single rooms, such patients can later be moved to general rooms if they test negative for COVID-19.
“We’re just taking precautions,” she said.
Should the number of coronavirus patients grow, Mitchell said, GPH first would make use of the floor’s other 16 rooms.
That 32-bed capacity could grow to 64, if needed, by doubling up COVID-19 patients in the rooms on that floor, Pate said.
If the numbers grow beyond 64, that’s when GPH would look toward temporarily converting other spaces in its main complex.
The nearby North Platte Surgery Center, shut down this month due to COVID-19, also could provide a few more beds, Mitchell said.
The last resort would be renting space from hotels and motels, a step now being taken in some U.S. communities.
“We’d look into every option, so we’ve had a talk or two with some people who have hotels or motels,” Mitchell said. “We’ve done our work going down completely to worst-case scenarios.”
Whether GPH would need to take in COVID-19 patients from outside Lincoln County, he said, would depend on the capacities and capabilities of the 26 “critical access hospitals” in GPH’s service area in west central Nebraska and northwest Kansas.
“The issue you get there would be, could they care for them?” Mitchell said. “Some will be able to do that better than others.”
GPH leaders have begun a weekly conference call with those hospitals to share their COVID-19 plan and discuss what they might face, he said.
To better enable them to house COVID-19 patients, Gov. Pete Ricketts this week temporarily waived critical access hospitals’ normal limits of 25 acute-care beds and hospital stays of four days.
Congress imposed those limits in 1997 after a string of nationwide rural hospital closures in the 1980s and early 1990s. Hospitals with “critical access” status receive cost-based Medicare reimbursements.
