Great Plains Health using UV process developed at UNMC to sanitize protective clothing

Great Plains Health has begun implementing a procedure called ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to help prolong the life of highly sought-after N95 masks, said Karie Sheets, trauma coordinator for GPH.
“Across the nation, everyone is experiencing a shortage of supplies as coronavirus cases ramp up, so we’re hoping we can extend our supply product as long as possible,” Sheets said. “We don’t know exactly how long the virus” is going to keep being an issue, she added.
The process involves shining ultraviolet light on the N95 masks to kill coronavirus virions, or virus particles, that may be present on the mask.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the method to be used up to five times, allowing people to reuse what previously was a single-use piece of personal protective equipment.
The process, based off one at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, consists of having a “clean” and a “dirty” person — the “dirty” person is the one who is in contact with the used items — who collect the used masks. Then, the pair brings the masks to an area set up according to the UNMC guidelines, washes their hands, and then put on PPE gear to ensure they’re covered from head to toe.
In the room where the masks are disinfected, the set up kind of looks like a backyard volleyball court: Clotheslines separate two towers that emit UV light.
The “dirty” person hangs the masks from the clotheslines, making sure to identify which mask belongs to which healthcare worker so it can be returned once it’s sanitized. They then leave the room, removing their PPE before leaving and washing their hands, and turn on the towers, which complete a preprogrammed cycle that takes about 15 minutes.
Great Plains health does this three to four times a day, according to marketing director Megan McGown, with up to 30 masks at a time.
She said the most they’ve sanitized in a day is 98 N95 masks.
Not all the masks are from Great Plains Health. While GPH is offering the service to other facilities, they are “focusing our efforts on sterilization for our first responders and our healthcare facilities,” Sheets said.
“We’re helping others conserve their PPE as well,” McGown said.
