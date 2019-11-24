Green Team hosts Hershey market and chili feed to benefit park

HERSHEY — The Village of Hershey will be the beneficiary of fundraising efforts to make improvements to Tranquility Park.
On Saturday, the Green Team Committee hosted the Hershey Holiday Market and Chili Feed at the Hershey American Legion.
“We’re in Phase II of the project,” said Michelle Thomas, chairperson for the Green Team Committee. “We have received a grant for $11,000 and we are fundraising for our matching funds for the grant. We are hoping to work on our hardscaping — trails and we want to put in a water fountain.”
The group wants to install benches and lighting for the park and with the grant from Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and Nebraska Environmental Trust, those funds are specifically for plants.
The event on Saturday drew in folks from around the area for a wide variety of offerings.
“We have 14 vendors, and all kinds of vendors from baked goods to clothing to baskets, Christmas gifts and we’re also doing a chili feed and cinnamon rolls,” Thomas said.
Outside, the youth group from Maria Lutheran Church were working hard.
“We’re shucking corn,” said Kristyn Woolley, Hershey eighth grader. “We’re doing a fundraiser for our church.”
The youth were using an antique corn sheller.
“You shuck the corn, put it in the funnel and spin the wheel and it pops out the end,” Woolley said. “We’re going to bag the popcorn and sell it.”
For those who could not make it to the market on Saturday but want to contribute to the project, Thomas said the the Village of Hershey Facebook page at facebook.com/villageofhershey offers that opportunity.
