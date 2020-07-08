Due to unforeseen circumstances, North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is postponing the “Jiant Jenga Jamboree” fundraiser that was scheduled for Saturday.
Habitat Executive Director Dalene Skates said a new date for the event will be announced later.
