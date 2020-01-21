Hands-on experience: Kids Klub takes advantage of holiday with SkillsUSA Mega Day at NPCC

School was not in session on Monday due to the Martin Luther King holiday, but the North Platte Public Schools Kids Klub provided activities through its SkillsUSA Mega Day at North Platte High School.
Director Carrie Lienemann said there were 125 students registered for Monday’s event, but illness dipped into the numbers and about 95 actually participated. The Full Steam — Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math — event included art in the morning at Jefferson School and industrial technology activities at NPHS in the afternoon.
“We look forward to this every year,” Lienemann said. “Last year we received a $15,000 grant from the Union Pacific Foundation to be used to purchase supplies for the North Platte High School Career, Technical, Educator program.”
The program was able to purchase a welding simulater and some circuits for electricity.
“We also purchased a lathe and some woodworking equipment,” Lienemann said. “It’s really been fun and the grant also funded our Mega Days for the next couple of years.”
Fifth grade students were given the opportunity to do some spot welding and finish a few projects in the afternoon session as well.
