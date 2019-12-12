North Platte optometrist and musician Dr. Kim Baxter departs from the holiday songbook by singing the Everly Brothers’ “Wake Up, Little Susie” during the annual Community Christmas Dinner at Harvest Christian Fellowship. The free event, with turkey as the main course and entertainment by local musicians, ran from 3 to 7 p.m.
Lukas Callendar, 1½, puts on his best Christmas smile for the camera as he and aunt Amy Taft of North Platte enjoy the annual Community Christmas Dinner at Harvest Christian Fellowship. The free event, with turkey as the main course and entertainment by local musicians, ran from 3 to 7 p.m.
Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph
