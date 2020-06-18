Hershey prinicipal Jeff Steinbeck named principal of the year

Hershey High School Principal Jeff Steinbeck has been selected by his peers as Region V High School Principal of the Year for 2019-20.
The group consists of approximately 45 principals in the region, which extends from McCook to Valentine and west to the state line. They are part of the bigger Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals.
“It’s very awesome,” Steinbeck said. “It’s pretty cool to be honored by a group like that.”
Steinbeck has been the principal at Hershey for five years and will begin his sixth year for the 2020-21 session.
“You know, time flies, but it’s been a great place for me,” Steinbeck said. “Mrs. (Jane) Davis has been an awesome superintendent to work with.”
Davis also spoke highly of Steinbeck in a press release, saying he was very deserving of the award.
“Jeff is a wonderful role model for others and he is committed in making a difference in the lives of his students and staff each and every day,” Davis said.
Steinbeck, who is from North Platte, and his wife, Kris, who is a Hershey native, have two children who are both in the Hershey school system.
“I love it here,” Steinbeck said. “Both my kids are going to school here, which just makes it the best that I get to see them every day.”
He said Hershey is a nice school that is small with big school opportunities.
“We’re just really proud of what our teachers do there,” Steinbeck said, “and the opportunities we can provide students.”
He said the district is pushing hard with its health care academy, which is something the district will continue to emphasize in the coming year.
“I appreciate all of those people that voted for me,” Steinbeck said. “Our group is a very active group of principals in western Nebraska and there is always somebody I can look to for advice.”
