If you remember the howling winds that pummeled North Platte in the eye of March’s “bomb cyclone,” you can imagine what western Nebraska is in for Saturday.
Most of west central Nebraska faces high wind warnings from 6 a.m. CT Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, with sustained northwest winds of 35-45 mph and gusts up to 65 mph forecast by the National Weather Service.
Local visibilities could be reduced Saturday, with 1 to 2 inches of new snow possible in North Platte, said meteorologist Bill Taylor of the weather service’s North Platte Regional Airport office.
Northern Sandhills counties are under a blizzard warning through midnight, fueled by new snow accumulations of 3 inches to a foot amid the powerful winds.
Meteorologists were discouraging travel throughout the region, warning that driving “could be very difficult to impossible” in Cherry, Hooker, Grant and Sheridan counties.
“Even though it will be a bit of a wetter snow (there), it will still blow around,” Taylor said.
Even outside the snow zone, high-profile vehicles will find tough going amid Saturday’s winds, the weather service said.
Power outages from blown-over trees and power lines are possible, though revised forecasts Friday afternoon greatly reduced the chances of further weighing down branches and lines with freezing rain, Taylor said.
Temperatures should remain above freezing until late afternoon Saturday, he said. “There’s no arctic air with this storm, so temperatures shouldn’t drop that much.”
Slick conditions from freezing rain early Friday faded as temperatures rose into the mid-30s. The Lee Bird Field office had recorded 0.05 inches of rain as of midafternoon.
That raised North Platte’s 2019 precipitation to 27.90 inches, with decent chances of additional rain later Friday that could push the total past the 28-inch mark and into the city’s No. 7 all-time spot, Taylor said.
Winds are expected to subside gradually but remain brisk Sunday, with a high near 33. Milder weather should prevail throughout next week, with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the 40s.
A slight chance of snow returns to North Platte’s forecast Thursday, the weather service said.
